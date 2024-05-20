Museum inaugurated to provide tactile, auditory experiences for visually impaired visitors

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A museum was inaugurated Saturday in Beijing to provide the visually impaired people with tactile and auditory experiences.

The museum, with an exhibition area of about 1,050 square meters, displays over 700 exhibits. Set within the China Braille Library, it also features a section for popularizing ophthalmology knowledge.

At the inauguration ceremony, Lai Wei, head of China Braille Press, pledged efforts to build the museum into a comprehensive hub, encompassing an educational base, an exhibition center, and a center for research, exchange, and culture and leisure for the visually impaired people.

