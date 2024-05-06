China's Yunnan sees tourism rebound in May Day holiday

KUNMING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan province received more than 38 million tourist trips during the five-day May Day holiday, which ended on Sunday. This marked a year-on-year increase of 8.8 percent, said the local branch of the China Tourism Academy on Sunday.

Total tourism revenue generated during the holiday surpassed 41 billion yuan (about 5.6 billion U.S. dollars), up 18.2 percent year on year.

According to information from the Kunming branch of the China Tourism Academy, during this year's May Day holiday, over 7.6 million tourist trips were made in the province per day.

