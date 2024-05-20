Aerial view of terrace in SW China's Guizhou
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows the terrace in Yangdong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows the terrace in Yangdong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows the terrace in Yangdong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows the terrace in Yangdong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows the terrace in Yangdong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows the terrace in Yangdong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows the terrace in Yangdong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
