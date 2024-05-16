Folk festival Siyueba celebrated in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 14:56, May 16, 2024

Miao ethnic people dressed in traditional costumes celebrate Siyueba, or the eighth day of the fourth month in the Miao calendar, in Huangping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, May 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)

