Zangke River bridge successfully connected in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 13:09, April 29, 2024

The construction site of Zangke River bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

With a length of 1,849 meters and a span of 1,080 meters, the bridge was successfully connected on Sunday.

