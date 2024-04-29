Zangke River bridge successfully connected in Guizhou
The construction site of Zangke River bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
With a length of 1,849 meters and a span of 1,080 meters, the bridge was successfully connected on Sunday.
