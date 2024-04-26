We Are China

World's first cable-stayed bridge in alpine canyon landscape

Ecns.cn) 13:17, April 26, 2024

Aerial view of the Longli River bridge in Longli County of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The 1,260-meter-long bridge is the world's first alpine canyon landscape cable-stayed bridge with a sightseeing glass walkway and panoramic sightseeing elevator.

