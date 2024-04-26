World's first cable-stayed bridge in alpine canyon landscape
Aerial view of the Longli River bridge in Longli County of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
The 1,260-meter-long bridge is the world's first alpine canyon landscape cable-stayed bridge with a sightseeing glass walkway and panoramic sightseeing elevator.
