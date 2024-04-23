We Are China

Rongshan Yangtze River Bridge connected in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 14:37, April 23, 2024

The construction site of the Rongshan Yangtze River Bridge in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Guipng)

The bridge was successfully joined on Monday and is expected to open to traffic in August.

