Tunnel boring machine Yongzhou installed in E China

Ecns.cn) 13:08, April 19, 2024

Photo shows the installation site of tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

With an excavation of 14.57 meters, and a weight of 460 tonnes, the machine was completed installation on Thursday.

Photo shows the installation site of tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Photo shows the installation site of tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Photo shows the installation site of tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Photo shows the installation site of tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Photo shows the installation site of tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Photo shows the installation site of tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

A dragon pattern is seen on the tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Photo shows the installation site of tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Photo shows the installation site of tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)