Tunnel boring machine Yongzhou installed in E China
Photo shows the installation site of tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
With an excavation of 14.57 meters, and a weight of 460 tonnes, the machine was completed installation on Thursday.
A dragon pattern is seen on the tunnel boring machine Yongzhou at the construction site of the world's longest undersea high-speed railway tunnel in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
