Wumengshan grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway connected
The construction site of Wumengshan grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
The Wumengshan grand bridge, with a total length of 511.5 meters, has completed the closure of the right section of its main arch on Thursday.
