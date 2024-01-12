We Are China

Wumengshan grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway connected

Ecns.cn) 13:12, January 12, 2024

The construction site of Wumengshan grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The Wumengshan grand bridge, with a total length of 511.5 meters, has completed the closure of the right section of its main arch on Thursday.

