China's intelligently upgraded highways top 3,500 kilometers

Xinhua) 10:12, September 13, 2023

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2022 shows the connecting line between Haiyue Street and Beijing-Xiong'an expressway, in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 3,500 kilometers of highways in China have completed intelligent upgrades, according to the 2023 Digital Transportation Conference and Expo (Beijing), which opened on Monday in Beijing.

The construction of intelligent scenarios, such as lane-level management, intelligent monitoring and early warning, and off-site law enforcement, has seen positive results.

The quality of China's travel services has continued to improve as the country deepens the application of information infrastructure, such as the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and 5G technology.

Chen Kun, a staff member with the Transport Planning and Research Institute of the Ministry of Transport, said there are over 10 million road transport and urban passenger vehicles installed with Beidou terminals in China.

