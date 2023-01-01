We Are China

Round-the-island sightseeing highway in S China's Hainan under construction

Xinhua) 09:48, January 01, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 30, 2022 shows a section of the round-the-island sightseeing highway in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Workers pave the road at a construction site of the round-the-island sightseeing highway in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Workers water the roadside plants along the round-the-island sightseeing highway in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

