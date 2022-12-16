2022 China (Hainan) Int'l Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair kicks off
This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2022 shows fry exhibited at the 2022 China (Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
The 2022 China (Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair kicked off on Thursday in the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.
This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2022 shows an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for plant protection at the 2022 China (Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A visitor experiences rubber tapping under the guidance of a staff member at the 2022 China (Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Visitors view tropical fruits at the 2022 China (Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Staff members promote agricultural products via live-streaming at the 2022 China (Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Photos
