Artificial floating islands installed on tributaries of rivers to help purify water in Wenchang, S China
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 25, 2022 shows artificial floating islands installed on a tributary of the Wenjiao River in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Since this autumn, Wenchang has installed more than 2,700 artificial floating islands with aquatic plants atop on the tributaries of local rivers to help purify the water.
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 25, 2022 shows artificial floating islands installed on a tributary of the Wenjiao River in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2022 shows artificial floating islands installed on a tributary of the Wenjiao River in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2022 shows artificial floating islands installed on a tributary of the Baoling River in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2022 shows artificial floating islands installed on a tributary of the Baoling River in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
