Home>>
Eating Hainan's volcano cuisine
By Zhang Jianbo (People's Daily App) 15:47, December 23, 2022
Join us as we head to the city of Haikou, on the tropical island province of Hainan, and head into the mouth of a volcano in search of local volcanic cuisine.
(Compiled by Du Jieqiong)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2022 China (Hainan) Int'l Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair kicks off
- Hainan goods trade value up 40.1 pct in first 11 months
- Spoon-billed sandpipers seen in Danzhou, S China's Hainan
- Song and dance shows light up 21st Convention of Teochew International Federation
- Volcanoes fire up tourism in ancient Hainan village
- Deep-sea science and technology innovation public platform project under construction in China’s Hainan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.