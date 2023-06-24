Home>>
6 dead, 2 injured in east China's highway rear-end collisions
(Xinhua) 10:44, June 24, 2023
HANGZHOU, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Six people were killed and two slightly injured after five vehicles waiting for the green light got rear-ended at a highway intersection in east China's Zhejiang Province on Friday afternoon, said local public security authorities.
The serial rear-end accident happened around 1:51 p.m. Friday in Longyou County, Quzhou City and caused a fire on site. Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liang Jun)
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- SW China highway logistics base revs up int'l trade
- Round-the-island sightseeing highway in S China's Hainan under construction
- Highway connecting Golmud, Mangya in Qinghai opens
- Newly built highways reach 62,200 kilometers in Xinjiang since 2012
- Asia's largest maritime expressway interchange hub under construction
- Montenegro opens 1st Chinese-built highway section
- China aims to build modern national road network by 2035
- New highway opens in China's largest desert
- Chinese-built highway in Algeria praised for high quality, local contribution
- Second phase of Donghu Overpass, Wangmei Overpass open to traffic in Hangzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.