"Run in Guizhou" Trail Running Challenge held at SW China's Yuntai Mountain

GUIYANG, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 "Run in Guizhou" mountain Running Series (Shibing Station) and the second Yuntai Mountain Trail Running Challenge took place in Shibing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Saturday, with more than 1,360 inbound trail runners participating in the competition.

This year's event has been upgraded and set various group options with different distance for runners to choose, including groups of 60km, 45km, 20km and 8km.

Wang Jinhai won the 60km Group men's title in six hours 37 minutes and 25 seconds, and Wang Yuqin took the women's title in eight hours 39 minutes and 01 seconds. Zhao Chengfei won the 45 km Group men's title, with Ren Ti victorious in the women's competition. Li Wenjie emerged the winner of the men's 20km Group, while Fan Kaili took the women's accolade.

"I felt that the whole track was very creative, and the scenery was very beautiful. Climbing the Yuntai Mountain and crossing the Shanmu River are very interesting, which left me an unforgettable memory. I hope we can have more opportunities to come to Shibing and compete in the future," Wang Jinhai said.

