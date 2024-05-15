Scenery of pyramid-shaped hills in Guizhou, SW China
An aerial photo taken on May 14, 2024 shows a view of pyramid-shaped hills in Anlong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Several hills that resemble the pyramids of Egypt in a suburb of Anlong have recently become a popular tourist attraction. It appears that these hills are made of parallel layers of stones. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
A tourist holding a pet cat views pyramid-shaped hills in Anlong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 14, 2024. Several hills that resemble the pyramids of Egypt in a suburb of Anlong have recently become a popular tourist attraction. It appears that these hills are made of parallel layers of stones. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
An aerial photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows a view of pyramid-shaped hills in Anlong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Several hills that resemble the pyramids of Egypt in a suburb of Anlong have recently become a popular tourist attraction. It appears that these hills are made of parallel layers of stones. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
A tourist stands atop a pyramid-shaped hill in Anlong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 14, 2024. Several hills that resemble the pyramids of Egypt in a suburb of Anlong have recently become a popular tourist attraction. It appears that these hills are made of parallel layers of stones. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Tourists pose for photos with pyramid-shaped hills in Anlong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 14, 2024. Several hills that resemble the pyramids of Egypt in a suburb of Anlong have recently become a popular tourist attraction. It appears that these hills are made of parallel layers of stones. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
An aerial photo taken on May 14, 2024 shows night view of pyramid-shaped hills in Anlong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Several hills that resemble the pyramids of Egypt in a suburb of Anlong have recently become a popular tourist attraction. It appears that these hills are made of parallel layers of stones. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Photos
