Scenery of pyramid-shaped hills in Guizhou, SW China

May 15, 2024

An aerial photo taken on May 14, 2024 shows a view of pyramid-shaped hills in Anlong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Several hills that resemble the pyramids of Egypt in a suburb of Anlong have recently become a popular tourist attraction. It appears that these hills are made of parallel layers of stones. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

