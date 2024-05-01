SW China's village holds activities to welcome tourists during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:45, May 01, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows a women's basketball invitational match at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Photo by Yu Tianying/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 30, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

People attend a women's basketball invitational match at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 30, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists donning traditional ethnic attire visit Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 30, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Players compete during a women's basketball invitational match at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 30, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A tourist takes selfies at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 30, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists donning traditional ethnic attire take selfies at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 30, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Photo by Yu Tianying/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 30, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Staff members of the scenic spot greet tourists at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 30, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Players attend a women's basketball invitational match at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on April 30, 2024. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows a women's basketball invitational match at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. As the May Day holiday is approaching, the village held many activities such as basketball match, costume show and song and dance performances to welcome tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

