Maintainers of canals on precipitous cliffs in SW China's Guizhou

This combo photo shows Liu Xinzhi, a builder of a canal on the cliffs, talking about the construction of a canal in the past on April 24, 2024 (L, photo by Xinhua photographer Yang Wenbin), and Liu Xinzhi (1st R) building a canal on the cliffs with other villagers in 1960 (R, photo by Wang Zhenxiang), in Shengji Township of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua)

On the precipitous cliffs, there are several canals that provide water for nearby farmlands in Shengji Township. One of the daily work for canals' maintenance team members is to clear withered branches and fallen rocks out of the canals.

In Shengji Township, it is a typical karst landform. Rainwater swiftly permeates the hills and grounds after falling from the sky, little of which can be left for local people's livelihood.

From the 1950s to the 1970s, with support of water conservancy departments, local villagers tirelessly carved out ten canals spanning over 130 kilometers amid the rugged mountains and constructed eight reservoirs.

With the completion of these canals and reservoirs, previously barren lands were transformed into fertile ones wherever the water flowed.

Today, these canals remain vital for agricultural irrigation, with their maintenance carried out by successors inspired by the spirit of the original builders.

This combo photo shows members of a canal maintenance team cleaning up a canal on the cliffs on April 24, 2024 (above, photo by Xinhua photographer Yang Wenbin), and members of a canal construction team building a canal on the cliffs in 1960 (below, photo by Wang Zhenxiang), in Shengji Township of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This combo photo taken from April 24 to 25, 2024 shows part of the original builders of the canals on the cliffs in Shengji Township of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This combo photo shows members of a canal maintenance team posing for a group photo near a canal on the cliffs on April 24, 2024 (above, photo by Xinhua photographer Yang Wenbin), and members of a canal construction team posing for a group photo on the cliffs in 1960 (below, photo by Wang Zhenxiang), in Shengji Township of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This combo photo shows members of a canal maintenance team patrolling a canal on the cliffs on April 24, 2024 (L, photo by Xinhua photographer Yang Wenbin), and members of a canal construction team building a canal on the cliffs in 1960 (R, photo by Wang Zhenxiang), in Shengji Township of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

