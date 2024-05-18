County in Guizhou sees boom in tourism

Xinhua) 10:50, May 18, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows tourists visiting Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows tourists visiting Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists visit Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2024. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows tourists visiting Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows tourists visiting Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists visit an ancient village in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2024. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists visit Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2024. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A tourist poses for a photo at Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2024. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows tourists visiting Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows tourists visiting Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists visit Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2024. Situated on the steep mountainside of Guizhou, Libo County has spectacular views in abundance and has seen a boom in tourism in recent years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)