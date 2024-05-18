Aerial view of ancient city ruins in Guizhou, SW China

Xinhua) 11:03, May 18, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2024 shows a view of an ancient city ruins dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) at Pingzhai Village of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The site appears oval-shaped when viewed from above, covering an area of about 18,000 square meters, with more than 900 meters of stone walls remained. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

