In pics: ethnic costumes parade in Guiyang, SW China

May 20, 2024

People dressed in ethnic costumes parade in a street in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2024. More than 3,200 people participated in this event showcasing the ethnic cultures of Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

