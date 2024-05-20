In pics: ethnic costumes parade in Guiyang, SW China
People dressed in ethnic costumes parade in a street in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2024. More than 3,200 people participated in this event showcasing the ethnic cultures of Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
