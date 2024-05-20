Over 15,000 people join inaugural workers marathon in Rizhao, E China's Shandong

People's Daily Online) 14:58, May 20, 2024

The 2024 National Workers Marathon Series (Rizhao Half Marathon) was held on May 19 with the theme, "Chinese dream, beautiful workers - run toward a better life.” More than 15,000 workers from various industries across the country enjoyed the grand event in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province.

The event featured three races: a half marathon covering a total distance of 21.1 kilometers, a 6.6-kilometer special race for a team of role models and model workers, and a 2.5-kilometer run.

Jia Tingbo, a national model worker, takes part in the National Workers Marathon Series. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Photo shows national model worker Jia Tingbo. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Six thousand role models and model workers from different industries participated in the special race. This included national model worker Jia Tingbo, national exemplary individual Zhang Nianhua, May 1 Labor Medal winner Zhang Nianli, Shandong provincial-level exemplary individual Zhang Lanxiang, Shandong May 1 Labor Medal winners Qin Yuhua and Meng Lingxin, as well as Rizhao municipal-level outstanding model workers and skilled craftspeople.

They showcased the spirit and strength of workers across different sectors of the country.

National exemplary individual Zhang Nianhua takes part in the National Workers Marathon Series. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Photo shows national exemplary individual Zhang Nianhua. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

May 1 Labor Medal winner Zhang Nianli takes part in the National Workers Marathon Series. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Photo shows May 1 Labor Medal winner Zhang Nianli. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

