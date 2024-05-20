Workers enjoy marathon in Rizhao, E China's Shandong

People's Daily Online) 13:19, May 20, 2024

The inaugural National Workers Marathon Series (Rizhao Half Marathon) was held in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, on May 19. Workers from various industries and model workers gathered in Rizhao, basking in the exhilaration of running.

The inaugural National Workers' Marathon Series (Rizhao Half Marathon) is held in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, on May 19, 2024.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)