32,000 runners drawn for 2024 Guiyang Marathon in China

Xinhua) 09:46, May 16, 2024

GUIYANG, China, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Since registration began for the 2024 Guiyang Marathon in southwest China on April 26, it has attracted 93,902 participants from across the country.

According to the draw results officially released on Wednesday, 32,000 contestants will participate in the marathon, which will commence at 7:30 am on June 16 at the North Square of Guiyang International Convention and Exhibition Center.

This year's event is certified by the Chinese Athletic Association and sponsored by the provincial sports bureau of Guizhou and the Guiyang municipal government.

The event features four categories: marathon, half-marathon, mini marathon, and online marathon. The total offline participation capacity has increased by 7,000 compared to the 2023 edition.

The route passes through Guanshan Lake District, Baiyun District, and High-tech Development Zone, encompassing Guanshan Lake Park, Yueshan Lake Wetland Park, Karst Park, and Quanhu Park.

The scenic beauty of the city and the natural terrain challenge runners to push their limits in Guiyang City's gardens and appreciate the local ecology.

Long Cong, deputy mayor of the Guiyang municipal government, highlighted Guiyang's status as the "summer resort of China," noting its pleasant climate throughout the year. The cool weather makes the Guiyang Marathon one of the few held in summer across China.

Since 2014, the Guiyang Marathon has hosted seven offline races and three online races. In March of this year, it was also recognized as a "Typical Event for the Integrated Development of Sports and Tourism" by the Chinese Athletics Association.

