Yangling Marathon set for April in NW China's Shaanxi
(Xinhua) 15:10, January 23, 2024
XI'AN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Yangling Marathon will be held on April 14 in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
The marathon, which was inaugurated in 2015, attracted 18,000 runners for its previous edition in 2023 in the Yangling agricultural hi-tech industrial demonstration zone.
According to the organizer, this year's competition will feature 20,000 runners in marathon, half marathon and 5km race. The runners can pre-register through the official website from January 24 to 28.
