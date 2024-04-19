Beijing Half Marathon top three stripped of medals: organizers

Xinhua) 16:58, April 19, 2024

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Half Marathon organizers announced on Friday that the four runners who were involved in last Sunday's controversial race finish have been stripped of medals.

Organizers launched an investigation after video clips of Sunday's race showed the Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat and Dejene Bikila of Ethiopia deliberately slowed down before the finish line to let China's He Jie win.

The three African runners were invited by Xtep, the official sponsor of the Beijing Half Marathon, to act as He's pace-setters, but were not eligible to compete as elite athletes, the Organizing Committee said in a statement.

"Their trophies, medals and bonuses will be returned," added the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)