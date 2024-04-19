Home>>
Beijing Half Marathon top three stripped of medals: organizers
(Xinhua) 16:58, April 19, 2024
BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Half Marathon organizers announced on Friday that the four runners who were involved in last Sunday's controversial race finish have been stripped of medals.
Organizers launched an investigation after video clips of Sunday's race showed the Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat and Dejene Bikila of Ethiopia deliberately slowed down before the finish line to let China's He Jie win.
The three African runners were invited by Xtep, the official sponsor of the Beijing Half Marathon, to act as He's pace-setters, but were not eligible to compete as elite athletes, the Organizing Committee said in a statement.
"Their trophies, medals and bonuses will be returned," added the statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 2.5 million Chinese run marathons, half-marathons in 2023
- Chinese couple with combined age of 163 has run over 100 marathon races
- Yangling Marathon set for April in NW China's Shaanxi
- Thriving marathon industry in China brings health and new opportunities
- Chinese marathoner Yang breaks national record in Fukuoka
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.