Sound environment attracts rising number of birds to Jianhe, China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 10:51, May 24, 2024

Two black-crowned night herons perch on tree branches on the banks of the Qingshui River in Jianhe county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Yang Qinghe)

Zhaizhang village is located on a peninsula along the Qingshui River in Jianhe county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. With abundant vegetation and a stunning natural scenery, the village serves as a preferred destination for egrets to forage, nest, and breed.

"Little egrets, known as water quality inspectors, have chosen to settle here due to the improved ecological environment," explained Yang Qinghe, a photography enthusiast.

The increase in egret numbers in recent years has made the area a popular destination for photography enthusiasts and tourists, said Yang.

The Qingshui River, an important tributary of the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, flows through nine towns and townships in Jianhe county, spanning a length of 101 kilometers.

In recent years, Jianhe county has implemented environmental protection and restoration measures, leading to improved water quality, lush riverbanks, and enhanced scenic beauty. This has created a favorable environment for biodiversity conservation.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)