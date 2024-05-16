Local authorities take measures to create good habitat for birds in Beijing
Birds perch on a tree at Miyun reservoir in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2024. Over 3,000 of six species of birds are currently breeding baby birds on an island at Miyun reservoir. A good habitat for birds was created here thanks to the measures taken by local authorities in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A heron is seen at Miyun reservoir in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2024. Over 3,000 of six species of birds are currently breeding baby birds on an island at Miyun reservoir. A good habitat for birds was created here thanks to the measures taken by local authorities in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Baby cormorants are seen at Miyun reservoir in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2024. Over 3,000 of six species of birds are currently breeding baby birds on an island at Miyun reservoir. A good habitat for birds was created here thanks to the measures taken by local authorities in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A baby egret is seen at Miyun reservoir in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2024. Over 3,000 of six species of birds are currently breeding baby birds on an island at Miyun reservoir. A good habitat for birds was created here thanks to the measures taken by local authorities in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
