Sound environment attracts migratory birds to produce offspring in E China's Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 13:30, April 18, 2024
|Egrets are seen resting in a forest at the National Archaeological Site Park of Han Dynasty Haihun Marquis in east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)
Thousands of migratory birds were spotted in a forest at the National Archaeological Site Park of Han Dynasty Haihun Marquis in east China's Jiangxi Province, on April 15.
Observers believe there are about 2,000 to 3,000 egrets in the area. It is the incubation period for the birds. The expansive forests and water area in the park, as well as surrounding rice fields and wetlands, provide the birds with plenty of food and a sound environment to rest and produce their offspring.
