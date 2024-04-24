We Are China

Nature's symphony: Herons in flight

(People's Daily App) 11:35, April 24, 2024

Witness the majestic beauty of a white heron flock gliding above the emerald landscapes of Xingdao Lake in Beihai, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

(Source: Shijie App-X-tudio)

