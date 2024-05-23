We Are China

A glance into paradise of birds in SE China

Xinhua) 08:51, May 23, 2024

Chinese crested terns forage at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

FUZHOU, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Located along the bird migration route between East Asia and Australasia, southeast China's Fujian Province is noted for its great biodiversity, and the number of wild animal and plant species ranks among the top in the country. A large number of migratory birds breed, overwinter or stop over in the province every year, and about 600 bird species have been recorded here.

Herons forage at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Blue-tailed bee eaters forage at Wuyuanwan blue-tailed bee eater nature reserve in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

An oriental white stork forages at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A spoon-billed sandpiper forages at Weitou Bay in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A yellow-breasted bunting forages near a paddy field in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A black-faced spoonbill forages at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A blue-throated bee eater catches a butterfly at the bank of Minjiang River in Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 10, 2024.(Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Greater crested terns fly over the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

