Yifeng county in E China's Jiangxi cultivates thriving bamboo industry

People's Daily Online) 09:22, May 22, 2024

Villagers dry bamboo strips at a production base in Fuxi village, Tanshan township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Villagers were busy drying bamboo strips at a production base in Fuxi village, Tanshan township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province on May 16.

Yifeng county is home to 872,000 mu (58,133 hectares) of bamboo forests, and the number of standing culms reaches 119 million. This places Yifeng county third nationwide.

In recent years, Yifeng county has capitalized on its abundant bamboo resources, which has resulted in the establishment of a comprehensive bamboo industry chain that covers bamboo cultivation, air-drying, processing, and sales. The county is home to 27 bamboo processing enterprises above the designated size.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)