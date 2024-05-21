View of Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto County, NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:37, May 21, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. May 19 marks the China Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Yin Xingyu)

This photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. May 19 marks the China Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Dai Ziluan)

People visit the Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. May 19 marks the China Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Yin Xingyu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. May 19 marks the China Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Yin Xingyu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows dancers performing at the opening event for the China Tourism Day at the Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. May 19 marks the China Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Yin Xingyu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. May 19 marks the China Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Yin Xingyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)