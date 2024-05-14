Saltwater rice transplanted in Xinjiang
Farmers work on a rice seedling transplanter in a saltwater rice field in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Tingwen)
Rice transplanting of around 867 hectares of saltwater rice has started in Xinjiang.
A farmer works in a saltwater rice field in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Tingwen)
Farmers work in a saltwater rice field in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Tingwen)
