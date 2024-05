We Are China

Xinjiang attracts tourists during summer

Xinhua) 08:38, May 14, 2024

Tourists visit the Alexander accordion collection hall on the Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists pose for photos on the central square of Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A girl plays with pigeons in Kazanqi folk tourism area in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists pose for photos on the Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Visitors tour Kazanqi folk tourism area in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Visitors ride on a carriage in Kazanqi folk tourism area in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A tourist poses for photos on the Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists visit a scenic spot on Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists enjoy themselves on Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)