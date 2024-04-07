Home>>
Handmade in China | How to make paper from bamboo
(People's Daily App) 16:57, April 07, 2024
Making paper, one of the four great inventions of ancient Chinese civilization along with printing, gunpowder and the compass, is a complicated process. In this video a farmer makes paper out of bamboo, illuminating the wisdom of the ancient Chinese for tapping into natural resources.
(Video source: Shijie-Pengnanke)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in SW China's Xizang
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
Related Stories
- Bamboo industry thrives in Guangchang county, China's Jiangxi
- Captivating elegance: The graceful dance of bamboo performers
- Zhenghe county in SE China's Fujian promotes upgrading of bamboo industry
- China's Sichuan promotes bamboo as eco-friendly substitute for plastics
- Chizhou in E China's Anhui turns bamboo into wealth
- Chishui city in SW China's Guizhou paves way to prosperity through bamboo industry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.