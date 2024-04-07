Handmade in China | How to make paper from bamboo

(People's Daily App) 16:57, April 07, 2024

Making paper, one of the four great inventions of ancient Chinese civilization along with printing, gunpowder and the compass, is a complicated process. In this video a farmer makes paper out of bamboo, illuminating the wisdom of the ancient Chinese for tapping into natural resources.

(Video source: Shijie-Pengnanke)

