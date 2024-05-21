Int'l Tea Day spotlights China's ancient tea traditions

A worker performs Diancha, a traditional tea-making technique listed as an intangible cultural heritage, in Zhenjiang, southeast China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/CFP)

May 21 marks the fifth International Tea Day, the first global festival for the agriculture sector spearheaded by major tea-producing nations such as China. The event celebrates tea's economic, social and cultural significance while advocating for sustainable development across the global agriculture industry.

In China, tea culture and tea products have been a huge part of daily life for thousands of years, providing a delicious taste and injecting continuous impetus into the development of the tea industry.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)