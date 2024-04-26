Rooftop tea gardens attract visitors in E China’s Hangzhou

People's Daily Online) 15:40, April 26, 2024

In Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang Province, the rooftops of 11 high-rise buildings within a commercial and art complex have been transformed into vibrant tea gardens. These gardens have become a popular destination, attracting many visitors during the tea harvesting season.

Photo shows an aerial view of the rooftop tea gardens in a commercial and art complex in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Long Wei)

Covering a total area of approximately 6,000 square meters, the rooftop tea gardens feature West Lake’s famous Longjing tea, a variety of green tea grown in Hangzhou. Hangzhou’s high-rise tea gardens give visitors the joy of viewing the breathtaking city skyline while experiencing tea harvesting.

In addition to creating a picturesque urban scenery, the rooftop tea gardens also offer practical benefits such as providing shade during the hot summer months, which helps reduce the energy consumption and carbon emissions of the buildings below.

This particular complex has become a model project for other rooftop greening initiatives in Hangzhou, blending urban tourism with traditional tea culture.

Photo shows an aerial view of the rooftop tea gardens in a commercial and art complex in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Long Wei)

Photo shows an aerial view of the rooftop tea gardens in a commercial and art complex in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Long Wei)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)