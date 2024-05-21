Inheritor invigorates traditional root carving in E China's Jiangxi

Liu Sixi, an inheritor of root carving, a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage, crafts a root carving artwork in his studio in Qiaoxi township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Kong Wenjin)

Liu Sixi, an inheritor of root carving, a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage, was crafting a root carving artwork in his studio located in Qiaoxi township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province.

With a background in traditional Chinese painting, Liu discovered his passion for root carving during middle school. And his works, made from various bamboo roots, have gained recognition and won awards.

Liu's creations have encompassed a wide range of subjects, including historical figures, animals, and nature.

"Root carving requires time, skill, and the ability to endure solitude, making its techniques challenging to pass on," Liu said.

Despite this, Liu has trained over 40 apprentices, some of whom have become accomplished masters.

While continuing his own artistic pursuits, Liu has promoted root carving through engagements in schools and communities, and has inspired more people to appreciate this traditional art form.

