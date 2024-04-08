Home>>
Handmade in China | Explore the art of nutshell carving
(People's Daily App) 17:01, April 08, 2024
Nutshell carving is a meticulous folk craft that involves many steps, including carving and polishing. Primarily using wild walnut and ivory nut, the art form takes advantage of their contrasting colors to depict the black and white-themed designs prevalent in traditional Chinese culture.
