Jade rabbit pendant: Vivid masterpiece of Chinese jade carving

(People's Daily App) 14:58, January 12, 2024

In this captivating video, witness the skilled artistry of an artisan from Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, as he sculpts a stunning jade rabbit pendant. The jade rabbit, a beloved symbol in Chinese culture, is brought to life through the artisan's deft touch and skillful technique.

