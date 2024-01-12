Home>>
Jade rabbit pendant: Vivid masterpiece of Chinese jade carving
14:58, January 12, 2024
In this captivating video, witness the skilled artistry of an artisan from Fuxin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, as he sculpts a stunning jade rabbit pendant. The jade rabbit, a beloved symbol in Chinese culture, is brought to life through the artisan's deft touch and skillful technique.
