Home>>
Art born of stone: Hui'an stone carving
(People's Daily App) 16:37, January 03, 2024
As one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages, Hui'an stone carving, originating from Hui'an county, Fujian Province, is famous for its exquisite craftsmanship and unique artistic style. Dating back to the Tang Dynasty, Hui'an stone carving’s unique techniques have developed over hundreds of years.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Inheritors inject modern vitality into traditional tin carving techniques in China's Shandong
- Craftsman shows charm of porcelain engraving with excellent skills
- Craftsman obsessed with root carving to build museum in NW China's Xinjiang
- Artist in S China's Hainan dedicated to inheriting coconut shell carving
- Scenery of Dazu Rock Carvings in SW China
- Fruit pit carving brings wealth to practitioners in E China’s Suzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.