Art born of stone: Hui'an stone carving

(People's Daily App) 16:37, January 03, 2024

As one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages, Hui'an stone carving, originating from Hui'an county, Fujian Province, is famous for its exquisite craftsmanship and unique artistic style. Dating back to the Tang Dynasty, Hui'an stone carving’s unique techniques have developed over hundreds of years.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

