Enchanting early summer scenes in Altay

People's Daily Online) 10:37, May 21, 2024

Photo shows the Wolong Bay in Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Wolong Bay gets its name because there is a dragon-shaped island in the middle of the bay. (People’s Daily Online/Han Ting)

Altay, a prefecture located on the northern edge of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has long been considered the “thousand-mile gallery” and “the birthplace of skiing” due to its rich natural and tourism resources.

In recent times, Altay has become a well-known tourist resort in China with its enchanting scenes of starry skies, snowy mountains, valleys, lakes, forests, grasslands, and wild animals.

Follow us on a journey to Altay and immerse yourself in its breathtaking views.