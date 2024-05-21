Enchanting early summer scenes in Altay
Photo shows the Wolong Bay in Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Wolong Bay gets its name because there is a dragon-shaped island in the middle of the bay. (People’s Daily Online/Han Ting)
Altay, a prefecture located on the northern edge of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has long been considered the “thousand-mile gallery” and “the birthplace of skiing” due to its rich natural and tourism resources.
In recent times, Altay has become a well-known tourist resort in China with its enchanting scenes of starry skies, snowy mountains, valleys, lakes, forests, grasslands, and wild animals.
Follow us on a journey to Altay and immerse yourself in its breathtaking views.
