People enjoy tea-infused cuisine in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 15:58, May 08, 2024
As the spring tea picking season draws to a close in Yunxian county, Lincang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, locals celebrate by holding a spring tea feast. The feast showcases the unique flavors of spring tea through a variety of dishes prepared with tea leaves. From savory tea eggs and tea-flavored shrimps to sweet green tea and black tea steamed buns, these delicacies offer a delightful fusion of Chinese tea culture and culinary traditions.
(Intern Xing Yawen and Wang Lin contributed to this story.)
