In pics: Daguan county in SW China's Yunnan enters bamboo shoots harvest season
Photo shows newly harvested bamboo shoots of Qiongzhu, a bamboo variety, in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/He Guihua)
The bamboo shoots harvest season has begun in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, and will last for over a month. Many outbound young workers have returned for the harvests.
Bamboo forests cover an area of 1.12 million mu (747 square kilometers) in the county, including 1.02 million mu of Qiongzhu, a bamboo variety.
Since 2018, the local government has invested over 2 billion yuan ($276.52 million) to boost the Qiongzhu industry. This year, the county is expected to produce 38,900 tonnes of bamboo shoots, generating output worth 1.95 billion yuan.
Photo shows bamboo shoots of Qiongzhu, a bamboo variety, in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Tang Yingping)
A farmer harvests bamboo shoots of Qiongzhu, a bamboo variety, in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Tang Yingping)
Dealers buy bamboo shoots of Qiongzhu, a bamboo variety, in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/He Guihua)
