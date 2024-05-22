Home>>
Starry night at Shennongjia National Nature Reserve in C China
(Ecns.cn) 14:43, May 22, 2024
Stars sparkle in the sky over Shennongjia National Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Kaiyu)
