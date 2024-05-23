Tea leaves generate wealth for farmers in Metok, SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 13:27, May 23, 2024

Photo shows a viewing platform in Gelin village, Metok county, Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

Metok county in Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is situated in the southern foothills of the eastern Himalayas and along the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River. This unique geographical advantage creates an ideal climate for cultivating high-mountain tea.

In recent years, Metok county has implemented a development model that integrates enterprises, production bases, cooperatives, and farming households. This approach has established a mutually beneficial mechanism, aligning the interests of all stakeholders involved.

In 2023, Metok harvested 251,000 kilograms of fresh tea leaves—a record. This output resulted in production value of 28 million yuan ($3.87 million) and an increase in income of 5.13 million yuan for the local population. The tea industry has become an important source of income and prosperity for farmers and herdsmen in Metok county.

Photo shows the Guoguotang Big Turn of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Metok county, Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

Aerial picture shows a viewing platform at the Guoguotang Big Turn of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Metok county, Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

Farmers pick tea leaves in Metok county, Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

A farmer picks tea leaves in Metok county, Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

Photo shows freshly picked tea leaves in Metok county, Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)