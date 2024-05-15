Rangers patrol at Changtang National Nature Reserve in Xizang

Rangers pose for a group photo on a pile of snow and ice at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Nyima County launched a two-week intensified patrol of the core areas of the Changtang National Nature Reserve, starting from May 7.

Located in the northern part of Xizang, the nature reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks.

Rangers take a rest at a deserted hot spring pool at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Rangers patrol the Zangser Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A ranger communicates via satellite phone amid snowfall at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows ranger vehicles patrolling the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A ranger vehicle ploughs through muddy roads during patrol at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Rangers keep warm by burning dung of wild yak at a camp at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Rangers walk amid snowfall to check road conditions at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Rangers are about to have a meal in a tent at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A herd of Tibetan wild donkeys run past a ranger vehicle at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Ranger vehicles arrive at a wildlife protection station at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A ranger feeds a rescued Tibetan gazelle at Norbu Yugyel wildlife protection station at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo shows rangers paying tribute in front of the monument of Norbu Yugyel, a heroic ranger who died in a fight against poaching in 2002, at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Rangers of a wildlife protection station welcome their colleagues at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A ranger prepares to release a lynx into the wild at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Rangers patrol along the lakeside at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Rangers cook with fire of dry dung during patrol at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Rangers refuel their vehicle during patrol at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Kelsang Lhundrup (2nd R), head of Norbu Yugyel wildlife protection station, and his colleagues observe the migration of Tibetan antelopes via a drone camera amid snowfall at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in Nyima County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

