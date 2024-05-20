Lake Namtso to enter tourism season in Xizang

Xinhua) 08:21, May 20, 2024

Locals dance at a bonfire party celebrating the melting of frozen water of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2024. As temperature rises and ice melts, the Lake Namtso will enter its tourism season. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Performers dance at an event celebrating the melting of frozen water of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. As temperature rises and ice melts, the Lake Namtso will enter its tourism season. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Performers dance at an event celebrating the melting of frozen water of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. As temperature rises and ice melts, the Lake Namtso will enter its tourism season. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Brown-headed gulls are pictured at the Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. As temperature rises and ice melts, the Lake Namtso will enter its tourism season. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Tourists enjoy the scenery by the Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. As temperature rises and ice melts, the Lake Namtso will enter its tourism season. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Performers dance at an event celebrating the melting of frozen water of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. As temperature rises and ice melts, the Lake Namtso will enter its tourism season. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Performers dance at a bonfire party celebrating the melting of frozen water of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2024. As temperature rises and ice melts, the Lake Namtso will enter its tourism season. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A tourist poses for photos by the Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. As temperature rises and ice melts, the Lake Namtso will enter its tourism season. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

